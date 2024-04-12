Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kering has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

