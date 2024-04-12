Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 3.6%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

