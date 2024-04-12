Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30%

Risk & Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kuboo and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $3.41 billion 1.52 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.77

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kuboo and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Alight beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

