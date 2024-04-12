Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,872. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.42 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

