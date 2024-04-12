Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 1.3%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 200,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 68,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.