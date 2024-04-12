Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,209,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 12,991,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.9 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

LNVGF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lenovo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

