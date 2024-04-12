LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LexinFintech Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,330. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

