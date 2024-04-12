Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.52. 3,342,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

