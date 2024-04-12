Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,825. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

