Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,786. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

