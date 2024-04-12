Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.85. 9,033,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

