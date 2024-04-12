Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,977 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. 3,342,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

