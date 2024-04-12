Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 0.2%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.55). 1,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.55).

The firm has a market cap of £53.61 million, a PE ratio of 3,070.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.98.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

