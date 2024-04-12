Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 5,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,770. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

