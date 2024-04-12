Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.