McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,269. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.54. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.