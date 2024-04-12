Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 76.4% in March

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Methes Energies International Stock Performance

Shares of Methes Energies International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 45,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

