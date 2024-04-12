Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 76.4% in March

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Methes Energies International Stock Performance
Shares of Methes Energies International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 45,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methes Energies International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.