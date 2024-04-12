Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metso Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

