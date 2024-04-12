Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 116,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 329,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MIST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

