Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $52.07. 7,757,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,251,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

