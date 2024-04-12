Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 144,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,038. The stock has a market cap of $854.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.46. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

