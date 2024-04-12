Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

VTLE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,356. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.