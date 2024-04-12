Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $298.04 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,112,594 coins and its circulating supply is 856,709,216 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.