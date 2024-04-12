Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 186,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,651. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

