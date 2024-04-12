Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 428,745 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 229,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,432. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

