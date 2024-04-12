Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 272,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

