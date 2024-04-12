Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $632,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.20. The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.