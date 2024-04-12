Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

