Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 5,516,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,271. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

