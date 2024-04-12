Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 297,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

