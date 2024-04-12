Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. 224,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

