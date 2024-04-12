Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 6,072 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

