Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 299,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,094. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

