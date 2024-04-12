Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,786. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

