Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movella stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Movella Stock Performance

Movella stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Movella has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

