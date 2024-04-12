MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.6% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

