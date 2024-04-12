MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.18.

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CME traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.50. 1,582,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

