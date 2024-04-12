MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $107,796,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $72.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,340. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,225.41 and a 200-day moving average of $741.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

