MRP Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.97 on Friday, hitting $751.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $761.77 and a 200-day moving average of $652.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

