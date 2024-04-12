MRP Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 4.70% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.