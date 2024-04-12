MRP Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.