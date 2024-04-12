MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,445 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

