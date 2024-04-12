MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. 137,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

