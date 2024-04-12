MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 45,530 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

