MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,532 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WSM stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.85. 778,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,481. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $319.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

