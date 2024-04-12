MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

