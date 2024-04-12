MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 109,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.