MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $35.80. 47,118,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,382,566. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.