MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 387,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,926. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

