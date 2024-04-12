Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 125756258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.55 ($0.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.91 million, a P/E ratio of 718.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Liam Gray acquired 74,471 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,894.20 ($18,851.03). 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

