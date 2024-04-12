Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

